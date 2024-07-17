Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $108.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.