Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.01), with a volume of 65479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.93).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.33) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eurocell
Eurocell Trading Up 4.0 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,519 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £2,050.65 ($2,659.38). Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Eurocell
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
Further Reading
