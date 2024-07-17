Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.01), with a volume of 65479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.33) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eurocell

Eurocell Trading Up 4.0 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of £167.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,722.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.11.

In other news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,519 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £2,050.65 ($2,659.38). Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eurocell

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.