Ethereum (ETH) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $411.40 billion and approximately $17.56 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,422.01 or 0.05288167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00043193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,221,218 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

