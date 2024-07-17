Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $23.79 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.52 billion and $197.85 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.79 or 0.00036170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,779.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00599131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00112381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00245669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00070834 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,947,849 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

