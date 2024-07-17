Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $191.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

