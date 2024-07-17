Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Essent Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

