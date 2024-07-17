ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) versus Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) Financial Survey

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESAB and Palladyne AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 3 5 0 2.63 Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESAB currently has a consensus price target of $98.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Given ESAB’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.78 billion 2.25 $205.29 million $3.82 27.07 Palladyne AI $6.15 million 10.21 -$115.59 million ($3.94) -0.60

This table compares ESAB and Palladyne AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Palladyne AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ESAB has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Palladyne AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 8.39% 17.59% 7.39% Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30%

Summary

ESAB beats Palladyne AI on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

