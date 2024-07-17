Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 0.2%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 954,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,371,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 71.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.