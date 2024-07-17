Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $2.90.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

