Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.59

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.59 and last traded at C$23.49, with a volume of 7592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.48.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$4,100,183.13. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$4,100,183.13. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

