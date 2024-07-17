Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 822,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,064. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

