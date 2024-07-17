Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Shares of EDUC opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.