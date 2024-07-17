Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.