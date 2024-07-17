EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.2 days.

EDP Renováveis Trading Down 0.0 %

EDRVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

