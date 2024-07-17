EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.2 days.
EDP Renováveis Trading Down 0.0 %
EDRVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.
About EDP Renováveis
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EDP Renováveis
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.