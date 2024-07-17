Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 118,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 148,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.