e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $199.17 and last traded at $200.38. 443,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,563,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,994 shares of company stock valued at $45,888,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

