Dymension (DYM) Price Tops $1.72

Dymension (DYM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00002602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $327.82 million and $42.43 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,028,544,582 coins and its circulating supply is 190,879,469 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,028,457,747 with 190,760,699 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.47517088 USD and is up 6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $23,904,604.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

