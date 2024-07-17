Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,342. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 237.64% and a negative net margin of 200.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
