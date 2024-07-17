Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DXF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 420,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,904. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

