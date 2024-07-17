Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives $1.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.79.

A number of analysts have commented on DFLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFLI

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.78. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dragonfly Energy stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Dragonfly Energy worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.