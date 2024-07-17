Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of MSFU stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 332,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,240. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.3713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.