Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.0 days.

Shares of DPLMF stock remained flat at $51.53 on Wednesday. Diploma has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

