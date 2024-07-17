Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $104.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

CL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Shares of CL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. 986,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,928. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

