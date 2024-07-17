Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 408.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $191,410.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

