Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTSO. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.12 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

