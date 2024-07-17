Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Up 1.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 33,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 42.15, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a P/E ratio of -43.60.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

