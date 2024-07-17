Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and $8.37 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00043228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

