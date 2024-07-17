Critical Comparison: BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) versus Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BranchOut Food and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BranchOut Food and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million 1.16 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -0.55 Sow Good $16.07 million 13.89 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -62.91

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BranchOut Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sow Good beats BranchOut Food on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.