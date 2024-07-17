Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Update

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Coveo Solutions stock remained flat at $4.85 during trading on Wednesday. 5,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.
About Coveo Solutions
