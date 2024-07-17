Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Update

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock remained flat at $4.85 during trading on Wednesday. 5,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.