Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 18,460 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,460 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.14, for a total transaction of $4,968,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,293,771.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 23,429 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.90, for a total transaction of $6,206,342.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,649 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.36, for a total transaction of $2,783,222.64.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock traded up $20.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.85. 67,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,178. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $287.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

