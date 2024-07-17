Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE:VTMX opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 182.61%. Analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

