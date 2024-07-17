Contrasting Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 66.29% 38.71% 27.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $24.04 million 4.00 -$15.43 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $592.22 million 5.56 $422.55 million $1.54 10.17

Analyst Ratings

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viking Energy Group and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

