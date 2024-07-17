Contrasting Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Nextdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.53 billion 0.66 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -15.04 Nextdoor $221.68 million 5.12 -$147.76 million ($0.36) -8.08

Profitability

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Taboola.com and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.04% -2.64% -1.64% Nextdoor -64.19% -23.84% -20.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $5.59, suggesting a potential upside of 61.56%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $2.57, suggesting a potential downside of 11.80%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

