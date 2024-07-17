Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $41.88 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $738.38 million and approximately $41.88 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,736.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.94 or 0.00588446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00112547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.42 or 0.00249354 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00071390 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,022,018,425 coins and its circulating supply is 4,234,519,171 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,021,902,199.89 with 4,234,402,184.58 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17531516 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $56,692,069.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.