Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,625 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,529. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.