Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $7,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,695. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.40. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

