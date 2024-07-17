Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AON were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

AON stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.15. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

