Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.