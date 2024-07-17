Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $157.21. 1,878,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,098. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.67.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

