Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $16.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $499.52. 795,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,694. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

