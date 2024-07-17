Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.10. 373,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.41 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.95 and a 200-day moving average of $248.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.