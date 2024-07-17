Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $17.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

TD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. 1,428,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.