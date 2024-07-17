Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $147.42. 1,405,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

