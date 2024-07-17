Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NU were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NU by 1,241.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 209,187 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NU by 529.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 160,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134,603 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth $231,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NU by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,383,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,529,000 after purchasing an additional 255,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

NU Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,405,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,010. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.