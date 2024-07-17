Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 94 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $36.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,243.91. 111,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,083. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,305.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,209.62.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

