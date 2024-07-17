Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 149 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,961 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2,209.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.