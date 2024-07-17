Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 819 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock traded down $20.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $876.96. 4,357,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $850.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

