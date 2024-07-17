Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.07

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.07 and last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 89266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

