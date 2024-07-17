Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. 16,013,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

