Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$60.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.83.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 9.1 %

About Cogeco Communications

TSE CCA traded up C$5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$61.08. 144,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$68.35.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.