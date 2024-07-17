Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.57

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 1481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

